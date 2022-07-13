Eagle-eyed passenger spots a 'Mystery Flight' on Dublin Airport schedule

Tinfoil hats at the ready.

Dublin Airport has been the talk of the town (and by town I mean all of Ireland and anyone who has passed through it lately) for its long queues and stressful baggage reclaim. But maybe we should all have been more eagle eyed on something far more spooky. Like, say, a mystery flight. One particularly on the ball passenger Sarah (@DuckUtena) spotted an Aer Lingus Mystery Flight on the schedule at Dublin Airport. Sarah took to Twitter sharing this revelation, simply saying:

"MYSTERY FLIGHT!?!"

Yeah, same.

MYSTERY FLIGHT!?! pic.twitter.com/U2qi5ejEyZ — is maith liom dimitri (@DuckUtena) July 12, 2022

Advertisement

What does it mean?? Well, Twitter pulled through with some classic and totally plausible theories. Let's take a look, shall we?

But first, a meme.

Now, onto the theories.

I've been on one before. It's usually a charter for a company with an NDA or some other reason to hide the destination publicly, like a country of contention or a destination that's a military base or some such — Sticks 🏳️‍🌈 (@sticksthefox) July 12, 2022

Advertisement

Interesting, interesting.

Oh, I know about this one! During the flight, all the lights will cut out, someone on the plane will get murdered, and it's up to the passengers to find the murderer before the plane lands. It's a really fun way to pass the time. — Endless Pancakes at Olive Garden 🔞 (@areoants) July 12, 2022

Concerning, but would make a good Netflix limited series?

Shaggy's the pilot

Scooby Doo the co-pilot — Eliza Moxie Girl 🐈‍⬛🌙🦢🖊️❤️‍🔥 (@ElizaMoxieGirl) July 12, 2022

This one might be my personally favourite.

Advertisement

Personally I did my own research (just call me Louis Theroux) and embarked on searching the Flight Number. I know, no one could possibly have thought of doing that. What I discovered during my investigation of the Dublin Airport Mystery Flight was that Flight EI9350 flew out of Dublin and into Munich... over a year ago... on the 20th June 2021. Spooky spooky vibes for real.

So my leading theory is the flight was travelling back in time. And before you ask, yes, this is a hill I'm willing to die on (after running up it Kate Bush style).

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Aer Lingus for comment.

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/DuckUtena

READ ON: Everything you need to know about the Dublin Rose Festival 2022