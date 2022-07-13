Eagle-eyed passenger spots a 'Mystery Flight' on Dublin Airport schedule

By Katy Thornton

July 13, 2022 at 10:35am

Tinfoil hats at the ready.

 

Dublin Airport has been the talk of the town (and by town I mean all of Ireland and anyone who has passed through it lately) for its long queues and stressful baggage reclaim. But maybe we should all have been more eagle eyed on something far more spooky. Like, say, a mystery flight. One particularly on the ball passenger Sarah (@DuckUtena) spotted an Aer Lingus Mystery Flight on the schedule at Dublin Airport. Sarah took to Twitter sharing this revelation, simply saying:

"MYSTERY FLIGHT!?!"

Yeah, same.

What does it mean?? Well, Twitter pulled through with some classic and totally plausible theories. Let's take a look, shall we?

But first, a meme.

Now, onto the theories.

Interesting, interesting.

Concerning, but would make a good Netflix limited series?

This one might be my personally favourite.

Personally I did my own research (just call me Louis Theroux) and embarked on searching the Flight Number. I know, no one could possibly have thought of doing that. What I discovered during my investigation of the Dublin Airport Mystery Flight was that Flight EI9350 flew out of Dublin and into Munich... over a year ago... on the 20th June 2021. Spooky spooky vibes for real.

Image via Flight Aware

 

So my leading theory is the flight was travelling back in time. And before you ask, yes, this is a hill I'm willing to die on (after running up it Kate Bush style).

Lovin Dublin has reached out to Aer Lingus for comment.

Header image via Twitter/DuckUtena

