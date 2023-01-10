'East Wall Here For All' - East Wall residents fundraising in support of asylum seekers

The fundraiser has almost reached its target of €6,000.

In stark contrast to the recent protests that have been taking place in response to refugees and asylum seekers being housed in the former ESB office building in East Wall, a group of residents have come together to raise funds and offer support to those living in the accommodation.

Formed in December of last year, East Wall Here For All are a community group aiming to establish positive relations for all residents in East Wall and the surrounding areas. Through a range of initiatives and fundraising efforts, the group are aiming to ensure the community of East Wall is a welcoming and safe place for people from all backgrounds, including those seeking asylum.

Beautiful day to be out chatting to our neighbours in East Wall. Lots of engaging conservations. If you wanna get involved follow us here or on insta! #eastwallhere4all pic.twitter.com/Xm9BebxgZh — East Wall Here For All (@EW_here4all) December 17, 2022

Before Christmas, the Irish Times reported that female asylum seekers living in the repurposed building were“begging” for information about how long they would have to stay there, saying they have “no privacy”, feel “unsafe” and worry about their children’s welfare.

Intent on providing practical support to those living in the building, East Wall Here For All have raised €5,640 of their €6,000 goal, with funds to go "directly towards supporting the immediate needs of residents". Additional money raised may also be used to run events, classes and more for residents.

Since forming, EWHFA have supported refugees and asylum seekers through the recent cold snap by providing coats, hats, scarves and gloves, and provided care for mothers and babies born at the residence by supplying nappies, formula, baby clothes and other resources - a local midwife also provided her professional expertise to new mothers living in the centre. She also provided similar support to a new mother sleeping rough in the locality.

Just done our first drop of winter warmers. Thank you all so much for your donations.We still have a long way to go keep an eye out on our socials for what’s needed and an updated list of requests. #eastwallhere4all pic.twitter.com/8PBvhNBlrk — East Wall Here For All (@EW_here4all) December 12, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Mirror before Christmas, refugees living in the facility said they would actually be willing to join the protests themselves, due to the condition of the accommodation which they described as a 'cage for animals'.

EWHFA are working to provide a safer environment for the residents, and have condemned the "recent escalations of hate, lies and fear being spread by a vocal minority".

Find out more or donate to the fundraiser HERE.

