This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today

What a difference one word makes.

Bertie Ahern April

Former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil TD, Bertie Ahern's name has been all over Social Media on Tuesday morning.

Ahern said on BBC's Newsnight that Ireland would have to play "hard ball" when negotiating about a cross-border.

The Taoiseach also went on to say that Brexit is a "disaster for Ireland" and stated that a physical border would just not be acceptable. 

He added that if a physical border was put across Ireland, it would be torn down immediately by the people it divided.  

His comments weren't well received in the English media and The Express went with a headline that said Ahern had a "cunning plan to thwart Brexit". 

However, it was the subheading that caught the attention of most eagle-eyed readers which stated that Bertie was a former leader of Northern Ireland, nothing else.

Bertie Ahern April 10

The sub-heading reads: "IN A SHOCK statement the former leader of Northern Ireland, Bertie Ahern, has demanded Dublin be difficult negotiating partners for Britain during the EU discussions."

As you can imagine, people were quick to call The Express out on their mistake...

As the article goes on, Ahern is referred to solely as just a "former Irish leader" and you can find the full piece here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig
Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

