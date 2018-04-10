This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today

Former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil TD, Bertie Ahern's name has been all over Social Media on Tuesday morning.

Ahern said on BBC's Newsnight that Ireland would have to play "hard ball" when negotiating about a cross-border.

The Taoiseach also went on to say that Brexit is a "disaster for Ireland" and stated that a physical border would just not be acceptable.

He added that if a physical border was put across Ireland, it would be torn down immediately by the people it divided.

His comments weren't well received in the English media and The Express went with a headline that said Ahern had a "cunning plan to thwart Brexit".

However, it was the subheading that caught the attention of most eagle-eyed readers which stated that Bertie was a former leader of Northern Ireland, nothing else.

The sub-heading reads: "IN A SHOCK statement the former leader of Northern Ireland, Bertie Ahern, has demanded Dublin be difficult negotiating partners for Britain during the EU discussions."

As you can imagine, people were quick to call The Express out on their mistake...

Am speechless at this sample of British 'journalism':

'the former leader of Northern Ireland, Bertie Ahern'

Hats off to Express factcheckers! https://t.co/AL2BaLZ1aY@BorderIrish you must be standing on your head — Mary Byrne (@BrigitteLOignon) April 10, 2018

Ex-Ireland leader reveals CUNNING plan to THWART Brexit and force UK into customs union https://t.co/cnXelzF2bH

the former leader of Northern Ireland, Bertie Ahern,??? When — Bas (@Hillchaser) April 10, 2018

The Express & Dan Falvey once more show their profound ignorance of Northern Ireland has reached new depths.



"IN A SHOCK statement the former leader of Northern Ireland, Bertie Ahern, has demanded Dublin be difficult negotiating partners for Britain during the EU discussions. — Sean McNally (@MackerSean) April 10, 2018

As the article goes on, Ahern is referred to solely as just a "former Irish leader" and you can find the full piece here.



