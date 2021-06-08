EPIC launches fascinating exhibition in time for Pride Month

By Brian Dillon

June 8, 2021 at 12:37pm

EPIC launches fascinating exhibition in time for Pride Month

Pride Month is well and truly underway and although it will look vastly different to other years, there are still quite a few notable events taking place that you should definitely check out.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, in partnership with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is bringing us Out in the World: Ireland's LGBTQ+ Diaspora.

"Across the generations, Irish LGBTQ+ people have emigrated and found opportunities to live and love abroad."

With the six themes of exclusion, community, love, defiance, solidarity and return, this fascinating exhibition highlights twelve stories from the vast history of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ diaspora and will also feature artwork from award-winning Irish designer and multidisciplinary artist Richard Malone.

"It is the first exhibition to celebrate the role that Irish emigrants have played in making Ireland and the world a more inclusive place for LGBTQ+ people. The Irish in America feature prominently, with compelling profiles of the Irish ties to the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion and the landmark equality campaigns of the Irish Lesbian and Gay Organization (ILGO), alongside remarkable personal histories of Irish LGBTQ+ emigrants to the US who found love and fought for the rights of their community abroad."

Rory O'Neill, drag performer and gay rights activist will officially launch the exhibition. Other contributors to the exhibition launch include Colm Brophy, Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Vanessa Monaghan, chair of the London Irish LGBT Network, Paul O’Dwyer, founding member of the Irish Lesbian & Gay Organisation in NYC and artist Richard Malone.

The exhibition has been curated by Dr Maurice Casey, EPIC's Historian-in-Residence with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Out in the World: Ireland's LGBTQ+ Diaspora open today in The chq Building and will run until December 1. Admission will be free during June as part of the Dublin Pride celebrations. From 1sy July entry to the exhibition will be included with your admission ticket to our museum.

Find out more here.

