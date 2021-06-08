Kodaline announce a number of Irish gigs for later this year

More gig news coming your way! With restrictions easing ever so gradually and life slowly returning to normal, the day we can soak in the magical gig atmosphere gets nearer and nearer.

Kodaline has announced a number of Irish dates for late 2021, with two in Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

After the success of their recently released studio album ‘One Day At A Time’, which has now been streamed more than 60 million times and seen them garner another 100 million YouTube views, the band has announced an acoustic tour across Ireland in November and December 2021.

Tickets for the gigs will go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 9am.

Kodaline played some of the biggest shows of their career in 2019, having sold out huge outdoor shows at St. Anne’s Park, while a ten-date UK tour culminated with a packed show at London’s historic Roundhouse. They have also featured on the lineups of festivals around the world including Lollapalooza, Benicàssim and Open’er before becoming the first Irish band to headline the massive NH7 Weekender in Pune, India.

They have toured extensively through Asia featuring a headline set at Monsoon Music Festival in Vietnam plus dates in China, Japan, South Korea, The Phillippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore.

Speaking about the acoustic tour, the band said: "We’re excited to do our first ever stripped down fully acoustic tour, it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and something that’s gonna be very special for us. Hope to see you guys there."

Kodaline will play Dublin's Olympia Theatre on December 8 and 9, 2021. They will also play a number of gigs around the country.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.ie.

