Almost 3,500 Premises Are Without Power In North Dublin This Morning

Motorists have been warned that some traffic lights are also out of action

Almost 3,500 premises in North Dublin are without power this morning due to an electrical fault.

According to ESB, the fault was reported in Fairview and is affecting 3,498 customers.

Motorists have also been affected as some traffic lights in the area are also out of action.

ESB have said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

AA Roadwatch are advising drivers to use caution if they're around the area this morning.

They said: "A number of traffic lights may be out of action around Dublin 1 and 3 due to a power failure particularly around Ballybough, North Strand and Fairview. Care is advised."

