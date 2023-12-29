Five year old stabbing victim 'out of danger' according to mother

The girl's mother thanked everyone for their help and support.

A five-year-old girl injured in the Parnell Square stabbing in Dublin is out of PICU. The young girl has been in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin since the November 23rd attack.

The girl’s mother confirmed the incredible news on a GoFundMe page this week. She said her little girl is now “out of danger” but still has a long way to go. In a short update, the mum said her little girl was moved from the PICU two weeks ago.

“Hi everyone, here is the little girl’s mum. Just to wish everyone a delayed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“Our angel has been out of the PICU for two weeks now,” she shared.

The mum also said her little girl is alert and has even smiled.

“She is more alert and even smiled. We still have a long time still in hospital, but she is out of danger.

The girl’s mother also took the time to thank the public for the waves of support

“Thank you, everyone, for all the help and support,” she added.

In early December, the young girl’s family hoped she would be moved from the PICU to a ward before the end of the year. They said their little girl was “a warrior” and said, “she is still fighting”.

“Our little girl is a warrior. She is still fighting. She remains in the PICU with hopes of moving to the ward before the end of the year.

“We can all feel the love and prayers every second of the day. Had it not been for all of our friends, family, and everyone’s support, we wouldn’t have had the strength to stand, and for that, we thank you all,” they wrote at the time.

Two other children were harmed in the stabbing outside Coláiste Mhuire, but they were released from the hospital soon after the attack. A 50-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and causing serious harm to a woman.

