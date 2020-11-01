Four firework-related injuries but 'little anti-social behaviour' on Halloween night

Dublin Fire Brigade have reported that four people needed to be treated for firework-related injuries on Halloween night in Dublin.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the four people for hand, eye and facial injuries on a night that's traditionally the busiest of the year for Dublin Fire Brigade.

Our firefighter/paramedics have been called to 4 people injured tonight as a result of fireworks. We've treated them for hand, eye and facial injuries.



🚑 Fireworks are genuinely dangerous and sadly we always see injuries from them on #Halloween night. #SafeHalloween 📸 file pic.twitter.com/D08DTmEkcr — Dublin Fire BOOgade👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2020

DFB officers attended a number of bonfires throughout the city but said that most of them 'required no intervention and our crews have experienced very little anti social behaviour.'

So far tonight most fires have required no intervention and our crews have experienced very little anti social behaviour.#SafeHalloween #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/FwPbqAEHSc — Dublin Fire BOOgade👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2020

The below bonfire was lit in Phibsboro at around 6pm...

Later, officers attended a bonfire in the north inner city with a 'large amount of fireworks' involved...

Phibsborough firefighters at a bonfire tonight in the North city centre..... And a large amount of fireworks #SafeHalloween #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/rFNa1VzNzT — Dublin Fire BOOgade👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, some DART services were stopped after fireworks set vegetation alight in Harmonstown...

Thanks to @IrishRail for assisting us in Harmonstown after fireworks set fire to vegetation adjoining property. Trains have been temporarily stopped #Dublin #fire #Halloween2020 #SafeHalloween pic.twitter.com/JMJii9tfJE — Dublin Fire BOOgade👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2020

Dublin Fire Brigade do amazing work in keeping us safe every day of the year but especially on Halloween. A massive thank you to every single one of them!

