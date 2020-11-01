Close

Four firework-related injuries but 'little anti-social behaviour' on Halloween night

By James Fenton

November 1, 2020 at 9:58am

Dublin Fire Brigade have reported that four people needed to be treated for firework-related injuries on Halloween night in Dublin.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the four people for hand, eye and facial injuries on a night that's traditionally the busiest of the year for Dublin Fire Brigade.

DFB officers attended a number of bonfires throughout the city but said that most of them 'required no intervention and our crews have experienced very little anti social behaviour.'

The below bonfire was lit in Phibsboro at around 6pm...

Later, officers attended a bonfire in the north inner city with a 'large amount of fireworks' involved...

Meanwhile, some DART services were stopped after fireworks set vegetation alight in Harmonstown...

Dublin Fire Brigade do amazing work in keeping us safe every day of the year but especially on Halloween. A massive thank you to every single one of them!

