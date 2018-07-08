News

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night

The incident is being investigated...

Garda

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a Garda car in Dublin last night.

RTÉ reports that the incident occurred on Cuffe Street near St. Stephen's Green in the early hours of this morning.

The junction of Harcourt Street and Cuffe Street is now closed as a result of the incident. The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
