Investigation Underway After Garda Machine Gun Found On Dublin Street
An investigation has been launched
A senior Garda officer has been "appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of a loaded submachine gun by a member of the public in Dublin.
It is thought to belongs to the Emergency Response Unit which is currently policing the inner city to keep the Hutch Kinahan gangland feud in check.
According to Newstalk, the weapon was handed into Store Street Garda Station by a member of the public.
Detectives are looking into whether the gun fell from an ERU vehicle.
