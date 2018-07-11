News

Investigation Underway After Garda Machine Gun Found On Dublin Street

An investigation has been launched

Garda

A senior Garda officer has been "appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of a loaded submachine gun by a member of the public in Dublin.

It is thought to belongs to the Emergency Response Unit which is currently policing the inner city to keep the Hutch Kinahan gangland feud in check.

According to Newstalk, the weapon was handed into Store Street Garda Station by a member of the public.

Detectives are looking into whether the gun fell from an ERU vehicle.

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party
