PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party

Most garden parties in Ireland feature a few burgers on the barbie and some lad strumming Wonderwall on the guitar. This one, however, might be a bit different.

After landing in Dublin earlier this evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have arrived to attend a shindig on the grounds Glencairn House, the official residence of the British Ambassador.

The stars have turned out to greet Harry and Meghan including Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman...

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman are among the excited guests waiting to meet Their Royal Highnesses #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/2jB0o1ki6x — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

British Ambassador Robin Barnett was on hand to greet the couple...

Welcome to Glencairn! Their Royal Highnesses have arrived for a reception hosted by our Ambassador #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/0PRnvAZZj0 — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

Meghan Markle in Emilia Wickstead at Glencairn #royalvisitireland pic.twitter.com/zIMaOZDRCa — Kirsty Blake Knox (@KirstyBlakeKnox) July 10, 2018

While Tánaiste Simon Coveney made a speech for the occasion...

Tanaiste Simon Coveney welcomes Their Royal Highnesses to Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/qacYxegyb3 — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

A fair old turnout. Was anyone else's invite lost in the post?

(header pic: @BritEmbDublin)

READ NEXT: Here's Everything You Need To Know In The Lead Up To Longitude This Weekend

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here