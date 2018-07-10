Pics

PICS: BOD And Amy Huberman Among Guests As Harry And Meghan Arrive For Garden Party

Fine evening for it...

Most garden parties in Ireland feature a few burgers on the barbie and some lad strumming Wonderwall on the guitar. This one, however, might be a bit different.

After landing in Dublin earlier this evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have arrived to attend a shindig on the grounds Glencairn House, the official residence of the British Ambassador.

The stars have turned out to greet Harry and Meghan including Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman...

British Ambassador Robin Barnett was on hand to greet the couple...

While Tánaiste Simon Coveney made a speech for the occasion...

A fair old turnout. Was anyone else's invite lost in the post?

