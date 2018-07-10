Pics

WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit

Meghan wore appropriate colours for the occasion...

Screen Shot 2018 07 10 At 17 18 28

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex, AKA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Dublin for their brief stay in the city.

Throngs of reporters descended onto Dublin Airport to capture the moment of arrival.

Meghan appropriately wore green for the pair's first trip to the Emerald Isle and Kensington Palace tweeted that they had landed safely with the Irish hashtag '#CuairtRíogaArÉirinn' meaning 'Royal Visit to Ireland'

During their stay, Harry and Meghan will attend a garden party at the British Embassy as well as pay a visit to Croke Park and the Famine Memorial at The Docklands.

They will also meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D. Higgins.

Let's hope they don't make a bags of any pronunciations like this royal reporter did earlier.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

