WATCH: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Landed In Dublin For The Royal Visit
Meghan wore appropriate colours for the occasion...
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex, AKA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Dublin for their brief stay in the city.
Throngs of reporters descended onto Dublin Airport to capture the moment of arrival.
And here they are #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/OFXQpBMlbu— Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) July 10, 2018
Meghan appropriately wore green for the pair's first trip to the Emerald Isle and Kensington Palace tweeted that they had landed safely with the Irish hashtag '#CuairtRíogaArÉirinn' meaning 'Royal Visit to Ireland'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018
Tá an Diúc agus an Bandiúc Sussex i mBaile Átha Cliath ar a gcéad chuairt oifigiúil go hÉirinn. #CuairtRíogaArÉirinn 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/TJdiJWgx1u
During their stay, Harry and Meghan will attend a garden party at the British Embassy as well as pay a visit to Croke Park and the Famine Memorial at The Docklands.
They will also meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D. Higgins.
All set for the Royal couple to arrive! Fabulous occasion and fabulous weather! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/rW3QSuoIX9— British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018
Let's hope they don't make a bags of any pronunciations like this royal reporter did earlier.
