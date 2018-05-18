Here's Everything You Need To Know In The Lead Up To Longitude This Weekend

Logitude this year has one of the slickest line ups we've seen.

With only two days to go, I'm sure you're absolutely buzzing for a bop in the sun with some deadly tunes and a pint on hand.

Here's everything you need to now in the lead up to the event:

How to get there?

If you're coming far and you don't intend on drinking there is parking available on site. Traffic and parking delays is guaranteed however, so if you can find another way, that'd probably suit better.

If you're planning on getting public transport, the best way is the Luas. There will be a shuttle bus from the Dundrum Luas stop to take attendees to the entrance of the park.

The last Luas will run at 00:25am.

There's also a shuttle that will be leaving from Custom House Quay each day. The shuttle will cost €15 return if booked online or purchased on the day.

There will also be a range of national coaches available on the day.

This year, there is a designated area for private buses. If you are planning on doing this, click here.

A post shared by Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) on May 18, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Who's worth checking out?

So I'm sure your very aware of the headliner acts but sometimes it's the smaller acts that are best.

Here's some of our top picks:

1. Laoise

I checked this girl out at The Ruby Sessions one evening and she blew me away.

She has a super unique sound, and she's mesmerising to watch perform. (especially cause she dances with her hands as she sings)

2. Alma

This Finnish singer is making waves in the music industry as of late.

Chasing highs is an absolute tune.

3. Versatile

Two Dublin rappers that you cannot miss out on.

I went to their gig in December and they're completely nuts but in the best way possible.

I'm obsessed with these guys and I'm sure they'll put on a brilliant show.

4. Kojaque

A slick, creative Dublin rapper.

Kojaque has chill beats and serious vibe.

This guy is going to be huge, catch him while you can.

5. Le Boom

These guys always kill it.

A must-catch act.

What food is available?

There will be a wide range of food on offer.

Some of the stalls include El Chapo, The Crepebox, The Vegan Kitchen, Wok n Roll and Saba.

A little bit of something for everyone.

A post shared by Saba Restaurant (@sabarestaurantdublin) on May 29, 2018 at 6:05am PDT

What's the layout?

All of the tents, stall and areas are laid out in this festival map.

This is going to be a festival to remember.

Hopefully the sun stays shining.

See you there!

HEader image: @longitudefest

READ MORE: It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here