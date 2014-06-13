It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Cheers to that!
There's nothing as deliciously refreshing as a good mojito.
They clear the palate, whilst packing a punch of lime and minty flavours, and are so delicious they're dangerously drinkable.
There's no better time to devour one of these tasty drinks than right now, bang smack in the middle of summer and on National Mojito Day.
To celebrate this wonderful occasion, some GORJ restaurants are teaming up with Bacardi and are offering €3 mojitos all night.
Wooooohooo!
You can get your hands on these beauties in Bon Appetit, Cleaver East and Beef & Lobster Dublin and Malahide.
They will be on offer on Wednesday, July 11th.
Time to rally the troops and meet for a catch up over a few delish drinks.
Cheers to that!
