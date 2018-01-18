News

Gardai Investigating An Alleged Assault Against A Young Boy At Dublin Scientology Centre

The incident occurred over the weekend

22490171 1595174850545014 2872813161219656914 N

An investigation into the alleged assault of a minor at the Scientology centre in Dublin's currently underway. 

The Irish Independent report that gardaí in Rathfarnham received a report of an assault on a young boy by a security guard at the Scientology centre on Firhouse Road at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, January 13. 

It is reported that the mother of the boy (14) alleges that her son received a fractured wrist, cuts and bruises are being attacked at the centre by a security guard. 

Several media outlets attempted to contact the Scientology centre for a statement, however the centre has not released any information on the investigation. 

More to follow...

