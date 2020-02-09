Grogans pub pays tribute to joint owner Tommy Smith who passed away this morning

Grogans pub on South William Street has paid tribute to joint owner Tommy Smith who passed away this morning.

The popular city centre pub took to social media to confirm the news, writing: 'The passing occurred this morning of Grogans' Tommy Smith. A man who devoted his life to the pub, Tommy passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.'

Tommy was a familiar face to all who passed through Grogans over the years. Under his stewardship, the pub became renowned as one of the most atmospheric in the city, well-known for its cheese toasties as well as its excellent pint of plain.

The interior of Grogans became an art-lovers haven with walls decorated with the creations of local artists. Outside, it's one of the go-to spots to sit and watch the world go by on a summer's day.

People have been offering their condolences to Tommy's loved ones online, with one saying he was a 'true original with a joie de vivre of a true gentleman.' Another added 'what a gent, always great for a chat.'

Tommy will be missed by all who came to see Grogans as a local pub in the heart of the city.