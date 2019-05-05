44-Storey ‘Hanging Gardens’ Development Proposed For Dublin’s Docklands

Plans have been put forward to completely transform Dublin’s skyline and build a new 44-storey development in the docklands.

The ‘hanging gardens’ themed development called ‘Project Waterfront’ has been submitted to Dublin City Council by developer Johnny Ronan.

Another of his projects, a 22-storey Tara Street building, was approved by An Bord Pleanala in April.

The Independent reports that Ronan plans to build the project at North Wall Quay by the East Link Bridge and will replace ‘a series of run-down warehouses occupied by Hales Transport and Tilestyle’.

The half residential, half commercial twin towers of ‘Project Waterfront’ would consist of a main tower standing at 155m at its highest point and a second 40-storey tower, along with ‘a series of interlocking blocks with roof terraces and vertical gardens’.

Be still my beating heart ♥️ Battle for the Dublin skyline: Are you ready for Johnny Ronan's 'world class' hanging gardens?

https://t.co/O9c3DgGPFV pic.twitter.com/ciL4ASqrBU — Davey Donnelly (@DaveyDonn) May 5, 2019

Its Dublin-based architects, Henry J Lyons, said, “It will add interest to the Dublin skyline. It is designed to be seen – but not from the Georgian parts of Dublin.”

READ NEXT: PICS: O’Connell Street And Moore Street Set For Massive Redevelopment