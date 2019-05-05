د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

44-Storey ‘Hanging Gardens’ Development Proposed For Dublin’s Docklands

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Plans have been put forward to completely transform Dublin’s skyline and build a new 44-storey development in the docklands.

The ‘hanging gardens’ themed development called ‘Project Waterfront’ has been submitted to Dublin City Council by developer Johnny Ronan.

Another of his projects, a 22-storey Tara Street building, was approved by An Bord Pleanala in April.

The Independent reports that Ronan plans to build the project at North Wall Quay by the East Link Bridge and will replace ‘a series of run-down warehouses occupied by Hales Transport and Tilestyle’.

The half residential, half commercial twin towers of ‘Project Waterfront’ would consist of a main tower standing at 155m at its highest point and a second 40-storey tower, along with ‘a series of interlocking blocks with roof terraces and vertical gardens’.

Its Dublin-based architects, Henry J Lyons, said, “It will add interest to the Dublin skyline. It is designed to be seen – but not from the Georgian parts of Dublin.”

READ NEXT: PICS: O’Connell Street And Moore Street Set For Massive Redevelopment

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK