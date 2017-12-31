Heading Out Tonight? The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Atrocious

Make sure to bring your brolly if you're heading out in Dublin tonight, folks!

Thousands will brace the foul weather tonight to ring in the New Year in town, but those who've opted to stay in should feel really smug right now.

Heavy showers have been forecast into the early hours of the morning, so those heading out should definitely be prepared.

Met Eireann said: "More showers will spread from the west before midnight, some of them heavy and with a slight risk of thunder.

"The showers will become isolated though again later on in the night. Lowest temperatures of around 4C or 5C. Breezy for a time with fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, strong and gusty at times in showers; but the winds will moderate overnight.

"There's a slight risk of a touch of frost later in the night as the winds ease."

More importantly, stay safe tonight and have a happy New Year!

