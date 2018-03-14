Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day

The festival of our patron saint is almost upon us, which means one thing: town is gonna be absolutely mental on Saturday due to the parade and all those tourists dressed in fake ginger beards and Guinness hats.

Great.

The only thing worse than having to work on Paddy's Day is having to get to work on Paddy's Day. Every single year we fail to check the transport situation and every single year we're late.

Not this year! This is the year we prep. Here's the suss...

Dublin Bus

A full Nitelink service will operate on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 March. There will be no Nitelink service on Sunday 18 March.

Saturday 17 March 2018 - St. Patrick's Day A Sunday Timetable will operate on all routes on St. Patrick's Day. City Tours, Coastal Tours and Ghostbus will not operate.

Other diversions on routes will be in place which you can check here.

Luas

The Cross City is taking a break to allow the parade to pass through, so just be aware.

Luas Green Line

Services will operate from Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 6.30am - 6pm to facilitate the parade.

Normal Green Line service will resume at 6pm approx.

Last tram from:

Brides Glen is at Midnight

Broombridge is at 00:15

St. Stephen’s Green is at 00:43

Luas Red Line

Services from Saggart/Tallaght will terminate at Smithfield at 10.45am to facilitate the parade.

Normal Red Line service will resume at 3pm approx.

Last tram from:

Tallaght is at Midnight

The Point is at 00:30

Saggart is at 23:50

Connolly is at 18:49

Irish Rail

On St. Patrick's Day, Saturday 17 March, Tara street DART station will remain closed until 4pm and a Sunday Service will be in operation on DART and Commuter route.

Additional special DART, Maynooth and Drogheda trains will operate to and from the City Centre before and after the Festival Parade.

Southbound special trains will operate from Pearse station and Northbound special trains from Connolly station.

