News

Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day

Don't get trapped in town....

Shutterstock 200743346

The festival of our patron saint is almost upon us, which means one thing: town is gonna be absolutely mental on Saturday due to the parade and all those tourists dressed in fake ginger beards and Guinness hats. 

Great. 

The only thing worse than having to work on Paddy's Day is having to get to work on Paddy's Day. Every single year we fail to check the transport situation and every single year we're late. 

Not this year! This is the year we prep. Here's the suss...

Dublin Bus 

A full Nitelink service will operate on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 March. There will be no Nitelink service on Sunday 18 March.

Saturday 17 March 2018 - St. Patrick's Day A Sunday Timetable will operate on all routes on St. Patrick's Day. City Tours, Coastal Tours and Ghostbus will not operate.

Other diversions on routes will be in place which you can check here.

Luas 

The Cross City is taking a break to allow the parade to pass through, so just be aware. 

Luas Green Line

Services will operate from Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 6.30am - 6pm to facilitate the parade.

Normal Green Line service will resume at 6pm approx.

Last tram from:

  • Brides Glen is at Midnight
  • Broombridge is at 00:15
  • St. Stephen’s Green is at 00:43

 Luas Red Line

Services from Saggart/Tallaght will terminate at Smithfield at 10.45am to facilitate the parade.

Normal Red Line service will resume at 3pm approx.

Last tram from:

  • Tallaght is at Midnight
  • The Point is at 00:30
  • Saggart is at 23:50
  • Connolly is at 18:49

Irish Rail

On St. Patrick's Day, Saturday 17 March, Tara street DART station will remain closed until 4pm and a Sunday Service will be in operation on DART and Commuter route.

  • Additional special DART, Maynooth and Drogheda trains will operate to and from the City Centre before and after the Festival Parade.
  • Southbound special trains will operate from Pearse station and Northbound special trains from Connolly station.

READ NEXT: QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
Here's The Suss With Public Transport In Dublin On Paddy's Day
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
PICS: Two Dublin Beer Companies Have Gone To War Over Advertising Campaigns
PICS: Two Dublin Beer Companies Have Gone To War Over Advertising Campaigns
UCD Mens Hockey Team Apologise Over Offensive Instagram Posts
UCD Mens Hockey Team Apologise Over Offensive Instagram Posts
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday
Four Parts Of Dublin 22 Will Experience Disruption To Water Services On Monday
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Taxi Restrictions Come Into Force Today In Dublin To Ease Gridlock On College Green
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Famous Country Singer Tim McGraw Collapses While Performing Gig At 3Arena
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Gardai Investigating North Dublin Criminal Gangs Have Homes And Cars Vandalised
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
Food and Drink

QUIZ: Can You Name Every Pub On The Baggot Mile?
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
What's On

Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
Lifestyle

This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
Lifestyle

There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma
Video

WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin