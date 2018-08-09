PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile

A very popular dose of catfishing is taking place right now in Dublin.

Tinder can be a place of fun when it's done right.

It has made many the relationship, created several marriage and is also the reason for heaps of one night stands in the capital.

It's there to use it for whatever you want.

However, the bad side of Tinder is the fact that any one can set up a profile using anyone's photos.

And that's what has happened to Dubliner and Former Miss Ireland, Holly Carpenter.

She was shocked to see her photos appear on the dating service under the profile of a girl named 'Tina' who was 25-years-old and studying Business in Queens up the north.

'Tina's' bio reads:

"Love Garlic Dip. Don't reply if under 6ft."

Someone is using my photos on Tinder to catfish people. They’re claiming their name is Tara & yet the plate in front of me says ‘Happy Birthday HOLLY’ 🤭😂😂 ffs pic.twitter.com/1IQ1Q4oYZe — HollyCarpenter (@Holly0910) August 8, 2018

This comes two weeks after a Married Dublin man took to Tinder with a baby's basket in the background in order to find someone to shack up with while his wife was away.

P from North Dublin received tonnes of abuse online about posting the advertisement.

