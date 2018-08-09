News

PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile

A very popular dose of catfishing is taking place right now in Dublin.

Tinder

Tinder can be a place of fun when it's done right.

It has made many the relationship, created several marriage and is also the reason for heaps of one night stands in the capital.

It's there to use it for whatever you want.

However, the bad side of Tinder is the fact that any one can set up a profile using anyone's photos.

And that's what has happened to Dubliner and Former Miss Ireland, Holly Carpenter.

She was shocked to see her photos appear on the dating service under the profile of a girl named 'Tina' who was 25-years-old and studying Business in Queens up the north.

'Tina's' bio reads:

"Love Garlic Dip. Don't reply if under 6ft."

This comes two weeks after a Married Dublin man took to Tinder with a baby's basket in the background in order to find someone to shack up with while his wife was away.

P from North Dublin received tonnes of abuse online about posting the advertisement.

READ NEXT: These Are The Best Places In Dublin For A First Date

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Tinder Dublin Tinder Tinder Ireland dating relationships Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile
PIC: This Famous Dubliner's Pics Are Being Used For A Fake Tinder Profile
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
Six Children Forced To Sleep On Chairs In West Dublin Garda Station Last Night
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
PIC: This Dublin Bar Has Gotten In Serious Trouble For Its Tip Jar Sign
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Bar Has Gotten In Serious Trouble For Its Tip Jar Sign
Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
News

Pro-LGBT Priest Will Still Get To Speak During Pope's Visit Despite Petition
It's National Prosecco Day - Here's Seven Sexy Prosecco Cocktails You Need To Try
Best Of

It's National Prosecco Day - Here's Seven Sexy Prosecco Cocktails You Need To Try
Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico
Food and Drink

Seven Authentic Italian Restaurants In Dublin That Are Magnifico

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
What's On

There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Nutella Coffee In This Dublin Café And We Need It

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group