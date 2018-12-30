News

PICS: This Is The Insanely High Average Price Of A House In Dublin As We Head Into 2019

And don't even dream about looking for somewhere in South County Dublin

Rent House

A new report by Daft.ie has shown that house prices have rose by 5.5% by the end of 2018.

The average price nationwide for the final quarter of 2018 is €254,000.

House prices have increased by over €1,000 and marks the lowest year-end inflation rate since 2013.

House prices in Dublin rose by 2.9% during 2018 with the average price for houses in Dublin standing at €380,000.

There were over 23,500 properties for sale in December 2018.

South County Dublin is the dearest place to buy a house at almost €600,000 while North County Dublin is nearly less than half of that.

Daft Ie 2018 Report 1
Daft Ie 2018 Report

Author of the report Ronan Lyons said: "The demand is still there, but the supply situation has improved.

"More new homes are being built and that's filleting into the sales market in particular - not in the rental market - this report is about the sales market.

"And we're seeing that, especially in the greater Dublin area, prices are starting to level off a little bit".


Darragh Berry







