Irish businesses showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement

A number of Irish businesses are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, The Kind and Clé Studio amongst them. Taking to Instagram in solidarity with people of colour, both businesses have revealed that they'll be donating part of the proceeds from this week's sales to charity.

Sharing a black image on Instagram in honour of Blackout Tuesday, Sheelin - owner of The Kind, a local Dublin business specialising in zero waste and sustainable goods wrote:

"I stand against racism. I understand that I will never understand, but I stand.

Today is #blackouttuesday and I want to step back and spend some time to further educate myself and stand in solidarity with the black community.

I’m deeply saddened by the murder of George Floyd and the countless lives lost as a result of racism and systemic oppression. This must change, we must act.

I set up my business because I wanted to have a positive impact in the world and inspire change, we fight for climate justice but we also need to fight for each other.

I will be sharing resources to my stories on how you can help and I PLEDGE TO DONATE 10% OF ALL SALES from 1st June - 8th June towards the causes that need this most.

I will inform you guys next week of the money raised and the causes chosen so you can be assured that purchases with The Kind are indeed spreading kindness and making a positive impact."

Clé Studio has also followed suit, yesterday revealing that 100 per cent of sales over the next 48 hours will go straight to helping MASI (the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland). Reducing all stock to €25, owner Aoife Stapleton has since revealed that only 18 pairs of earrings remain and that over €900 has been raised so far. With limited stock left to sell, she's encouraging anyone who can afford to do so to still donate to the cause- you can do so here.

Are there any other Irish businesses showing their support to the Black Lives Matter movement? Let us know in the comments.