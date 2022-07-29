Irish housing campaign group have "liberated" the Iveagh Markets

The premises is being manned by the group on a 24 hour basis.

The Revolutionary Workers Union Council, an activist group based in Dublin have placed an acquisition order on the Iveagh Markets in the Liberties, renamed the premises Ionad Cathal Brugha, and "liberated the space on behalf of the community".

In a post sharing the news on Facebook, the group wrote: "This space should be in the hands of the community and not an absentee English lord or a private profiteer".

The RWUC have said that they will now make the space "safe for use" and "hold it for the community". The group have also said that they are manning the former market on a 24 hour basis.

Ionad Cathal Brugha - A Liberated Community Space



This evening, the Revolutionary Workers Union Council placed an acquisition order on the former Iveagh Markets on Francis Street, renamed the premises Ionad Cathal Brugha, and liberated the space on behalf of the Community. pic.twitter.com/F14MeBFGmw — Revolutionary Housing League (@rhlireland) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

The group have also said they plan to use the space to "acquisition other vacant homes and properties on the South Inner City to House to provide housing to those in need". They added that they are encouraging local community groups to get in touch with them to discuss how the space could be best used for the community.

This week, shocking before-and-after pictures circulated online, showing the decline of the iconic market space since being taken over by developers 20 years ago.

This is what the Iveagh Markets looked like BEFORE Dublin City Council gave it to a 'developer' 20 years ago - it was perfect - and this how it looked after 17 years developer's tender care😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/jvBWN2KAok — Rosita Sweetman (@RositaSweetman) July 27, 2022

The Reclaim Iveagh Markets Campaign group also confirmed that their case in the High Court regarding the markets had been adjourned and rescheduled for 10th October 2022.

Advertisement

🚨📢 Markets Update 26.07.22 📢🚨

Thanks to all of you who have supported me.

Following lengthy deliberations in the High Court yesterday the case has been adjourned again!! Now rescheduled for 10th October 2022. #KeepFollowing #Keepsharing #Keepliking pic.twitter.com/V277mdfapT — Reclaim Iveagh Markets Campaign (@IveaghMarkets) July 26, 2022

Header image via Twitter/rhlireland

READ NEXT: Missing luggage spotted in a bin near Dublin Airport- according to reports