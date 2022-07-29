Irish housing campaign group have "liberated" the Iveagh Markets

By Fiona Frawley

July 29, 2022 at 11:24am

Share:

The premises is being manned by the group on a 24 hour basis.

The Revolutionary Workers Union Council, an activist group based in Dublin have placed an acquisition order on the Iveagh Markets in the Liberties, renamed the premises Ionad Cathal Brugha, and "liberated the space on behalf of the community".

In a post sharing the news on Facebook, the group wrote: "This space should be in the hands of the community and not an absentee English lord or a private profiteer".

The RWUC have said that they will now make the space "safe for use" and "hold it for the community". The group have also said that they are manning the former market on a 24 hour basis.

Advertisement

The group have also said they plan to use the space to "acquisition other vacant homes and properties on the South Inner City to House to provide housing to those in need". They added that they are encouraging local community groups to get in touch with them to discuss how the space could be best used for the community.

This week, shocking before-and-after pictures circulated online, showing the decline of the iconic market space since being taken over by developers 20 years ago.

The Reclaim Iveagh Markets Campaign group also confirmed that their case in the High Court regarding the markets had been adjourned and rescheduled for 10th October 2022.

Advertisement

Header image via Twitter/rhlireland

READ NEXT: Missing luggage spotted in a bin near Dublin Airport- according to reports

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Documentary about young Dublin stowaways who flew to New York in the 80s to air soon

Get Bank Holiday ready with this incredible range of tasty BBQ essentials

031 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Missing luggage spotted in a bin near Dublin Airport- according to reports

You may also love

Missing luggage spotted in a bin near Dublin Airport- according to reports

Introducing Clonburris, a brand new town in Dublin costing €186 million

Do Not Swim notice issued for Balbriggan beach due to high levels of E.coli

Two firefighters hospitalised fighting southside gorse blaze