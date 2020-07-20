Irish Rail respond to photo of packed train carriage on Dublin bound train

Irish Rail has responded to a photo shared online showing a packed train carriage on a Dublin bound train.

Shared by model and influencer Holly Carpenter, the photo shows a very packed carriage corridor with no social distancing being carried out and very few passengers abiding by the mandatory mask-wearing rule. Posting the image on Twitter, Holly wrote:

"50% of the seats are marked off so that people can socially distance - yet every carriage corridor looks like this. Impossible to get to the toilet without being on top of one & other. I don’t mean to sound negative - but this is not right."

50% of the seats are marked off so that people can socially distance - yet every carriage corridor looks like this. Impossible to get to the toilet without being on top of one & other. I don’t mean to sound negative - but this is not right @IrishRail @MichealMartinTD pic.twitter.com/hGhP43Fj5l — Holly Carpenter (@Holly0910) July 19, 2020

While seats have been marked off to allow for social distancing between travellers, this means that passenger numbers on each carriage have been reduced with the overflow forced to congregate in the narrow hallways where they are blocking the aisles and the path to the bathroom.

Also tagging Irish Rail and An Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the tweet, Irish Rail has since responded to the image - replying in the comments section and asking for more information. According to a spokesperson for Irish Rail, the feedback has been passed on to the relevant department for review.

