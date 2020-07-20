Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Irish Rail respond to photo of packed train carriage on Dublin bound train

By Sarah Finnan

July 20, 2020 at 11:09am

Share:

Irish Rail has responded to a photo shared online showing a packed train carriage on a Dublin bound train.

Irish Rail has apologised for a lack of social distancing onboard a Dublin bound train after a photo of a packed train carriage was posted online.

Shared by model and influencer Holly Carpenter, the photo shows a very packed carriage corridor with no social distancing being carried out and very few passengers abiding by the mandatory mask-wearing rule. Posting the image on Twitter, Holly wrote:

"50% of the seats are marked off so that people can socially distance - yet every carriage corridor looks like this. Impossible to get to the toilet without being on top of one & other. I don’t mean to sound negative - but this is not right."

While seats have been marked off to allow for social distancing between travellers, this means that passenger numbers on each carriage have been reduced with the overflow forced to congregate in the narrow hallways where they are blocking the aisles and the path to the bathroom.

Also tagging Irish Rail and An Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the tweet, Irish Rail has since responded to the image - replying in the comments section and asking for more information. According to a spokesperson for Irish Rail, the feedback has been passed on to the relevant department for review.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Two of Dublin’s most loved spots could soon be making way for a hotel

Share:

Latest articles

Dubliners will gather at the scene of iconic Italia 90 celebrations in honour of Jack Charlton

Two of Dublin's most loved spots could soon be making way for a hotel

Dublin pub shares most frustrating customer 'tricks' amid Covid restrictions

It's Cherry season - Three cherrylicious dishes to try in Dublin city

You may also love

Dublin pub shares most frustrating customer 'tricks' amid Covid restrictions

Iconic Drury St flower shop Appassionata Flowers is closing permanently

The incredibly honest story behind this Dublin butchers is a timely reminder to support Irish business

Warm weather to make a welcome return to Dublin this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.