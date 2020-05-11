Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

By Brian Dillon

May 11, 2020 at 11:33am

Share:

Irish people travelling to the UK by plane will not have to enter self-isolation after arriving.

People arriving from France and Ireland have been given an exemption to self-isolation rules in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to an article on Independent.ie, people arriving into Ireland from the UK will still have to enter self-isolation for 14 days.

Johnson addressed the UK yesterday, announcing his government's plan to reopen the country.

In his speech, he urged UK citizens to go back to work if possible. He said:

"We now need to stress that anyone who can't work from home, for instance, those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work."

He added, "From this Wednesday we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household."

He also advised people in the UK who were returning to work to avoid public transport, and British people are now being advised to "stay alert" rather than "stay at home".

He also explained that UK primary schools were to reopen in June given the best-case scenario. Depending on how the situation shapes up in July, businesses in the hospitality sector will reopen.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, "The basic message, stay alert, just isn't clear enough and the Prime Minister's statement raises just as many questions as it answers."

READ NEXT: TD says hairdressers provide an "essential service" amid calls for them to reopen

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: If you liked Money Heist, White Lines will be your new Netflix obsession

WATCH: Dublin soul singer held a concert for her neighbours in the sunshine and it looked like heaven

Survey reveals most people would prefer working from home after lockdown

Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock involved in bizarre feud

You may also love

Survey reveals most people would prefer working from home after lockdown

Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock involved in bizarre feud

TD says hairdressers provide an "essential service" amid calls for them to reopen

New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.