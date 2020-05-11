Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

Irish people travelling to the UK by plane will not have to enter self-isolation after arriving.

People arriving from France and Ireland have been given an exemption to self-isolation rules in the UK by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to an article on Independent.ie, people arriving into Ireland from the UK will still have to enter self-isolation for 14 days.

Johnson addressed the UK yesterday, announcing his government's plan to reopen the country.

In his speech, he urged UK citizens to go back to work if possible. He said:

"We now need to stress that anyone who can't work from home, for instance, those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work."

He added, "From this Wednesday we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise.

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household."

He also advised people in the UK who were returning to work to avoid public transport, and British people are now being advised to "stay alert" rather than "stay at home".

He also explained that UK primary schools were to reopen in June given the best-case scenario. Depending on how the situation shapes up in July, businesses in the hospitality sector will reopen.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said, "The basic message, stay alert, just isn't clear enough and the Prime Minister's statement raises just as many questions as it answers."