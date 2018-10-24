News

PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay

"I really hope everyone out there reading this can learn from my mistakes"

White Moose Café Attack Main

Social media influencer and co-founder of the White Moose Cafe Jason Kidd revealed that he was violently attacked on Tuesday night in an attempted robbery.

Three people attacked Jason and a friend in the Merchants Quay area while he and a friend, Sal, were making their way home.

In his stories, he said that: "My best friend and I were assaulted last night in an attempted robbery on the way home. I got hit badly but thankfully my friend didn't. It was around the Merchant's Quay area and there were three of them.

"I want to thank my angel Sal who was absolutely fearless and protected me and screamed for help. I also want to thank the staff at the clinic there on the Quays who rushed out as soon as they heard and I lastly want to thank the Bridewell Gardaí for being absolute gents and dropping us home safely," he added.

He said that he hoped people would learn from his mistakes about "staying safe on a night out."

"There will always be someone waiting around a corner so make sure, if you can, to never be alone."

The following photos are very graphic and viewer discretion is advised:

Jason Kidd Attack 1
Jason Kidd Attack 2
Jason Kidd Attack 3

READ NEXT:Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Jason Kidd Attack White Moose Cafe Attack White Moose Café Jason Kidd Merchants Quay Attacks Staying Safe in Dublin Jason Kidd Instagram Story Jason Kidd Attack Story
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
The Average Dubliner Spends 55% Of Their Wages On Rent
The Average Dubliner Spends 55% Of Their Wages On Rent
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
News

Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
What's On

'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
What's On

One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
News

Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group