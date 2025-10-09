Search icon

09th Oct 2025

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Ava Keady

The Dublin group have over a billion streams on Spotify.

Kodaline have announced that they are breaking up after over 20 years together.

The Dublin group, who have gained over one billion streams on Spotify, shared the news on social media this morning.

They posted an emotional video saying the decision is ‘bittersweet’.

“After over a decade, it’s time to say goodbye,” they wrote.

Forming in 2005 as 21 Demands, they gained attention in 2007 when they became the first unsigned band to top the Irish Singles Chart with their song Give Me a Minute.

In 2011 they changed their name to Kodaline and released their debut EP in 2012.

The band are one of the only Irish acts to have a song with over a billion streams on Spotify.

In 2023, their 2012 hit All I Want, which featured in the 2014 smash hit film The Fault in Our Stars, became the fourth Irish track to crack a billion streams on Spotify, now sitting at 1.3 billion.

At the time, the band thanked their listeners for the achievement, saying: “Big numbers! Over a billion. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! You have changed our lives.”

It’s not all bad news, as the band revealed they are heading to the studio together ‘one last time’ to record a new album.

“We are, and will always be grateful for your support,” they said in the farewell video.

