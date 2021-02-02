Large new urban living centre to be created in South Dublin

A large new urban living centre is to be created in South County Dublin, consisting of almost 600 living units. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has approved more than €17 million for site services.

The Shanganagh scheme will be constructed to comprise of 597 public housing units. This will consist of 306 cost-rental homes, 200 social housing units and 91 units for affordable purchase.

A one-bedroom living unit is expected to cost around €1,000 per month while a two-bedroom one is set to cost between €1,200 and €1,300 per month.

The site occupies approximately nine hectares adjacent to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm.

The new homes will be a ten minutes walk to a new DART station being built by Iarnród Éireannat Woodbrook, which is north of Bray.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Chief Executive, Philomena Poole said:

"This planning grant is one of the most significant steps forward in the delivery of housing in DLR and it underlines the Council’s commitment to delivering affordable homes for people at all income levels within the County. It also demonstrates our focus on delivering high-quality homes, built to the highest standards and adhering to the latest sustainable design techniques.

"Our partnership with the LDA was crucial to this project and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them to complete these homes and have people living in them as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, LDA Chief Executive John Coleman said:

"We look forward to bringing this scheme to the next and most important stage – the construction of the new homes. We are already working on the preparation of the construction tender process. We appreciate the continued support and collaboration of the Council’s executive team and Elected Members."

Construction is expected to start on this new urban living centre in the first half of 2021.

Feature image via dlrcoco.ie.