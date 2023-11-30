Times and dates released for Late Night Luas service around Christmas

Take note if you have a Christmas party on one of these evenings.
In keeping with tradition of the last few years, the Luas have announced their late night service that will be in operation in the lead up to Christmas and over New Years Eve. Those lucky enough to live on a Luas line will be able to skip the taxi fare and tag-on depending on what evening it is.
If you have a Christmas party or dinner on any of these evenings, be sure to make a note of the Late Night Luas Services.
Red Line Night Luas Services, Westbound from The Point to Tallaght
- Friday December 15 at 1am, 2am, and 3am
- Saturday December 16 at 1am, 2am, and 3am
- Friday December 22 at 1am, 2am, and 3am
- Saturday December 23 at 1am, 2am, and 3am
- Sunday December 31 at 12am, 1am, 2am, and 3am
The last tram will run out of the city centre, from The Point to Tallaght
Red Line Night Luas Services, Westbound from The Point to Saggart
- Friday December 15 at 1:30am and 2:30am
- Saturday December 16 at 1:30am and 2:30am
- Friday December 22 at 1:30am and 2:30am
- Saturday December 23 at 1:30am and 2:30am
- Sunday December 31 at 12am, 1:30am, and 2:30am
The last tram will run out of the city centre only from The Point to Saggart
Red Line Night Luas Services, Eastbound from Tallaght to The Point
- Friday 15 December at 1am and 2am
- Saturday 16 December at 1am and 2am
- Friday 22 December at 1am and 2am
- Saturday 23 December at 1am and 2am
- Sunday 31 December at 12am, 1am, and 2am
Red Line Night Luas Services, Eastbound from Saggart to The Point
- Friday December 15 at 12:30am and 1:30am
- Saturday December 16 at 12:30am and 1:30am
- Friday December 22 at 12:30am and 1:30am
- Saturday December 23 at 12:30am and 1:30am
- Sunday December 31 at 11:30pm, 12:30am and 1:30am
Green Line Night Luas Services, Northbound from Brides Glen to Broombridge
- Friday December 15 every 30 mins from 12:20am to 2:50am
- Saturday December 16 every 30 mins from 12:20am to 2:50am
- Friday December 22 every 30 mins from 00:20 to 2:50am
- Saturday December 23 every 30 mins from 00:20 to 2:50am
- Sunday December 31 from 11:20pm, 11:50pm, and every 30 mins between 12:20am to 2:50am
The last Night Luas tram will run Northbound only from Brides Glen to Broombridge
Green Line Night Luas Services, Southbound from Broombridge to Brides Glen
- Friday December 15 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am
- Saturday December 16 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am
- Friday December 22 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am
- Saturday December 23 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am
- Sunday December 31 from 11:36pm, 12:06am, and every 30 mins from 12:3am to 3:06am
The last Night Luas tram will run Southbound only from Broombridge to Brides Glen
Christmas Day, Monday December 25:
No Luas services will be in operation
St. Stephen’s Day, Tuesday December 26:
Services running with Sunday last tram times and frequency
- Tallaght Eastbound 9am – 11pm
- Saggart Eastbound 9am – 10:51pm
- The Point Westbound 9am – 11:30pm
- Brides Glen Northbound 9am – 11pm
- Broombridge Southbound 9am – 11:17pm
Wednesday December 27 to Saturday December 30:
Services running Sunday Operating Hours and Frequency
- Tallaght Eastbound 7am - 11pm
- Saggart Eastbound 7:12am - 10:51pm
- The Point Westbound 7am - 11:30pm
- Brides Glen Northbound 7am - 11pm
- Broombridge Southbound 7am - 11:17pm
New Year’s Eve, Sunday December 31:
Services running Saturday Operating Hours and Frequency plus Night Luas
- Tallaght Eastbound 6:30am - 12am
- Saggart Eastbound 6:42am - 11:52pm
- The Point Westbound – Tallaght 6:30am - 12:30am
- The Point Westbound – Saggart 6:30am - 00:08am
- Brides Glen Northbound 6:30am - 00:00am
- Broombridge Southbound 6:30am - 12:17am
New Years Day, Monday January 1:
Services running Sunday Operating Hours and Frequency
- Tallaght Eastbound 7am – 11pm
- Saggart Eastbound 7:12am – 10:51pm
- The Point Westbound 7am – 11:30pm
- Brides Glen Northbound 7am – 11pm
- Broombridge Southbound 7am – 11:17pm
Regular Luas services will return from Tuesday January 2.
Header images via Flickr
READ ON:
- Bread 41 unveil annual Christmas village complete with inclusive gingerbread people
- Impact from Dublin riots seen in city spending over usually lucrative Black Friday weekend
- Dublin's funnest brunch spots Thundercut Alley has unfortunately closed