Times and dates released for Late Night Luas service around Christmas

Take note if you have a Christmas party on one of these evenings.

In keeping with tradition of the last few years, the Luas have announced their late night service that will be in operation in the lead up to Christmas and over New Years Eve. Those lucky enough to live on a Luas line will be able to skip the taxi fare and tag-on depending on what evening it is.

If you have a Christmas party or dinner on any of these evenings, be sure to make a note of the Late Night Luas Services.

Red Line Night Luas Services, Westbound from The Point to Tallaght

Friday December 15 at 1am, 2am, and 3am

Saturday December 16 at 1am, 2am, and 3am

Friday December 22 at 1am, 2am, and 3am

Saturday December 23 at 1am, 2am, and 3am

Sunday December 31 at 12am, 1am, 2am, and 3am

The last tram will run out of the city centre, from The Point to Tallaght

Red Line Night Luas Services, Westbound from The Point to Saggart

Friday December 15 at 1:30am and 2:30am

Saturday December 16 at 1:30am and 2:30am

Friday December 22 at 1:30am and 2:30am

Saturday December 23 at 1:30am and 2:30am

Sunday December 31 at 12am, 1:30am, and 2:30am

The last tram will run out of the city centre only from The Point to Saggart

Red Line Night Luas Services, Eastbound from Tallaght to The Point

Friday 15 December at 1am and 2am

Saturday 16 December at 1am and 2am

Friday 22 December at 1am and 2am

Saturday 23 December at 1am and 2am

Sunday 31 December at 12am, 1am, and 2am

Red Line Night Luas Services, Eastbound from Saggart to The Point

Friday December 15 at 12:30am and 1:30am

Saturday December 16 at 12:30am and 1:30am

Friday December 22 at 12:30am and 1:30am

Saturday December 23 at 12:30am and 1:30am

Sunday December 31 at 11:30pm, 12:30am and 1:30am

Green Line Night Luas Services, Northbound from Brides Glen to Broombridge

Friday December 15 every 30 mins from 12:20am to 2:50am

Saturday December 16 every 30 mins from 12:20am to 2:50am

Friday December 22 every 30 mins from 00:20 to 2:50am

Saturday December 23 every 30 mins from 00:20 to 2:50am

Sunday December 31 from 11:20pm, 11:50pm, and every 30 mins between 12:20am to 2:50am

The last Night Luas tram will run Northbound only from Brides Glen to Broombridge

Green Line Night Luas Services, Southbound from Broombridge to Brides Glen

Friday December 15 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am

Saturday December 16 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am

Friday December 22 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am

Saturday December 23 every 30 mins from 12:36am to 3:06am

Sunday December 31 from 11:36pm, 12:06am, and every 30 mins from 12:3am to 3:06am

The last Night Luas tram will run Southbound only from Broombridge to Brides Glen

Christmas Day, Monday December 25:

No Luas services will be in operation

St. Stephen’s Day, Tuesday December 26:

Services running with Sunday last tram times and frequency

Tallaght Eastbound 9am – 11pm

Saggart Eastbound 9am – 10:51pm

The Point Westbound 9am – 11:30pm

Brides Glen Northbound 9am – 11pm

Broombridge Southbound 9am – 11:17pm

Wednesday December 27 to Saturday December 30:

Services running Sunday Operating Hours and Frequency

Tallaght Eastbound 7am - 11pm

Saggart Eastbound 7:12am - 10:51pm

The Point Westbound 7am - 11:30pm

Brides Glen Northbound 7am - 11pm

Broombridge Southbound 7am - 11:17pm

New Year’s Eve, Sunday December 31:

Services running Saturday Operating Hours and Frequency plus Night Luas

Tallaght Eastbound 6:30am - 12am

Saggart Eastbound 6:42am - 11:52pm

The Point Westbound – Tallaght 6:30am - 12:30am

The Point Westbound – Saggart 6:30am - 00:08am

Brides Glen Northbound 6:30am - 00:00am

Broombridge Southbound 6:30am - 12:17am

New Years Day, Monday January 1:

Services running Sunday Operating Hours and Frequency

Tallaght Eastbound 7am – 11pm

Saggart Eastbound 7:12am – 10:51pm

The Point Westbound 7am – 11:30pm

Brides Glen Northbound 7am – 11pm

Broombridge Southbound 7am – 11:17pm

Regular Luas services will return from Tuesday January 2.

