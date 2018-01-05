News

A Bakery-Restaurant Will Also Open Next Door To The Ivy On Dawson Street

The New York-headquartered group boasts wholesome, simple food that looks amazing...

Le Pain

We've known since June of last year that The Ivy, the world-famous London restaurant, was establishing a new location in Dublin, but now the news has gotten even better for the city's foodies: Le Pain Quotidien is set to open a location alongside the eatery.

The Irish Times revealed today that the bakery-restaurant group that's based in New York would be setting up shop next to the long-awaited eatery in the brand new One Molesworth Street building, at the corner of Molesworth and Dawson Street.

Started by Belgium chef Alain Coumont, Le Pain Quotidien (meaning "the daily bread") started as a small bakery dedicated to making bread in the best way possible, which is why they're now renowned for their rustic loaves. 

Of course it's not just bread they're famous for, but also for providing fresh fruit and veg, as well as tasty jams and preserves for meals that are simple and wholesome yet special.

Le Pain Quotidien stretches across the world with more than 200 locations, including one at Kildare Village.

And you're probably gonna like what they've got to offer...

A post shared by Little Reiko (@littlereiko) on

Exciting times indeed for all you gourmands out there.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

