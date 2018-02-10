One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin

It won't be easy to get a reservation here...

As we revealed back in June last year, the world-famous Ivy restaurant is coming to Dublin - and now we finally have an approximate opening date.

The eatery will be open for business in summer 2018, according to these signs spotted by Twitter user Seán Cannon-Earley.

Dublin getting its own Ivy on Dawson St @theivydublin pic.twitter.com/rJjVhaZevC — Seán Cannon-Earley (@seanearley) February 9, 2018

It will be located at ground level on the brand new one One Molesworth Street, on the corner of Molesworth and Dawson Street.



The Ivy has some absolutely stunning food with a focus on British and French classics.

The interiors in all their restaurants are lush with high-end fittings, booths, bar seating and world-class service.

You can also expect to sample some amazing cocktails from their bar staff...

Getting a reservation won't be easy, but we have a feeling it will be worth it.

