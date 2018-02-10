Food and Drink

One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin

It won't be easy to get a reservation here...

As we revealed back in June last year, the world-famous Ivy restaurant is coming to Dublin - and now we finally have an approximate opening date. 

The eatery will be open for business in summer 2018, according to these signs spotted by Twitter user Seán Cannon-Earley. 

It will be located at ground level on the brand new one One Molesworth Street, on the corner of Molesworth and Dawson Street. 

The Ivy has some absolutely stunning food with a focus on British and French classics. 

The interiors in all their restaurants are lush with high-end fittings, booths, bar seating and world-class service.

You can also expect to sample some amazing cocktails from their bar staff...

Getting a reservation won't be easy, but we have a feeling it will be worth it. 

