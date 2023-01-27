Leap Card users get a free plus one on public transport over the bank holiday weekend

Something to make the new banker even sweeter.

Good news for Leap Card users, especially if they've got lots of Bank Holiday plans. The new banker in honour of St. Brigid is just around the corner, and to celebrate Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has just announced something special for the occasion.

From Saturday 4th to Monday 6th February, Leap Card users can bring a plus one on-board with them for free.

Leap into Spring with the great Leap+1 special for the new February Bank Holiday Weekend when you can bring somebody with you for free with your #LeapCard on ⁦TII services on Feb 4th, 5th and 6th. ⁦@TFIupdates⁩ @Dept_Transport⁩ ⁦@greenparty_ie⁩ pic.twitter.com/r3wt33t2wv — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) January 27, 2023

Advertisement

So which public transport services does this apply to?

You can avail of the Leap+1 on Luas, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann services excluding Expressway, TFI Local Link, and DART and Commuter Services on the Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail network (excluding intercity). Plus ones must be with the Leap Card user for the entirety of the journey.

It also applies to Kilkenny City, Routes KK1 / KK2 operated by City Direct, Naas – Blanchardstown Route 139 operated by JJ Kavanagh, and Limerick City – Castletroy Route 310 operated by Dublin Coach.

The aim of this initiative is to give back to Leap Card users as well as to encourage others to use public transport.

Advertisement

You can read more about the terms and conditions HERE.

Header image via Twitter/EamonRyan

READ ON: This TikTok viral French Onion pasta will have you eating nothing else