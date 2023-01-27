Leap Card users get a free plus one on public transport over the bank holiday weekend

By Katy Thornton

January 27, 2023 at 3:37pm

Something to make the new banker even sweeter.

 

Good news for Leap Card users, especially if they've got lots of Bank Holiday plans. The new banker in honour of St. Brigid is just around the corner, and to celebrate Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has just announced something special for the occasion.

From Saturday 4th to Monday 6th February, Leap Card users can bring a plus one on-board with them for free.

So which public transport services does this apply to?

You can avail of the Leap+1 on Luas, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Bus Éireann services excluding Expressway, TFI Local Link, and DART and Commuter Services on the Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail network (excluding intercity). Plus ones must be with the Leap Card user for the entirety of the journey.

It also applies to Kilkenny City, Routes KK1 / KK2 operated by City Direct, Naas – Blanchardstown Route 139 operated by JJ Kavanagh, and Limerick City – Castletroy Route 310 operated by Dublin Coach.

The aim of this initiative is to give back to Leap Card users as well as to encourage others to use public transport.

You can read more about the terms and conditions HERE.

Header image via Twitter/EamonRyan

