Legal action lodged against DCC regarding historic Moore Street buildings

Dublin Central GP Ltd (DCGP), a subsidiary of the UK Hammerson group, has filed judicial proceedings against Dublin City Council following a decision to appoint six buildings as protected structures. The group believes that DCC has interfered unlawfully with the planning process.

According to The Irish Times:

"The affected buildings, which are associated with the events of the 1916 Rising, are due for demolition or partial demolition under the plans for the development of a long-derelict 5.5 acre site that stretches from the old Carlton cinema on O’Connell Street to Moore Street, Henry Street and Parnell Street."

The DCGP has proposed to "sensitively rejuvenate" this historic part of Dublin, which is associated with the 1916 Rising. The buildings in question are listed as 4-8 Henry Place, Dublin 1; 17-18 Henry Place, Dublin 1; 10 Moore Street, Dublin 1; 12 Moore Street, Dublin 1; 13 Moore Street, Dublin 1; and 20-21 Moore Street, Dublin 1.

The DCGP said this of the council's interference:

"Following careful consideration in consultation with its advisers, DCGP has been compelled to take this action to defend and protect its interests, including substantial investments already made, against what it believes are inappropriate and unlawful actions taken by Dublin City Council in adding the six structures to the Record of Protected Structures (RPS)."

Dublin City Council argue that there's no time limit on adding buildings to the RPS, and that there has been a, "long-standing and historic interest in considering the protection of 1916 buildings located on Henry Place and Moore Street."

You can look at DCGP's full vision for the area HERE.

