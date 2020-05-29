Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Leo Varadkar addresses Phoenix Park pictures: "You have to live your life"

By Brian Dillon

May 29, 2020 at 1:00pm

Share:

An Taoiseach addresses the Phoenix Park pictures that divided Twitter.

Leo Varadkar has spoken out about pictures of him and his partner Matthew Barret in Phoenix Park that went viral earlier this week.

Speaking on FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock, he said:

"Unfortunately there are camera phones anywhere there are people these days but that's the way it is. You have to live your life. And if you're afraid of photographs you'd never go out.

He also said that this bank holiday weekend he will "stay confined to the garden."

"I don't want to give my press officer a heart attack or anything," he added.

The Taoiseach explained, "It is ok for people to enjoy the weather, to get out, get some exercise - meet some friends and family outdoors - obviously not in anything more than a group of four and to try as much as possible to keep that two-metre distance.

"The basic message is still' stay at home' but there are five exceptions and one of those is getting some exercise and getting out in the fresh air and the good weather if people can. Obviously wear sunscreen if you're going to be out in the sun."

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach explained earlier this week that Leo was "in line with public health guidance".

The statement reads, "He was within 5k of the Stewards Lodge. The Taoiseach has been in Stewards Lodge during the last few weeks as it has a secure office and video conferencing facilities which allows him to work from home.

"Just like previous Taoisigh, he pays a nightly fee to use it."

When the photos and videos first emerged, both 'Leo Varadkar' and 'Phoenix Park' began trending on Twitter.

Looking for some stay-at-home inspiration? Make sure you sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts Newsletter to get the best recipes, home workouts, TV recommendations and more.

Share:

Latest articles

Some Dublin cinemas could be reopening early

There's a new Elephant & Castle now open in Dublin and we're BUZZING

Dublin Fire Brigade warn against campfires and BBQs as heatwave to continue

Dublin pub giving anyone named Mark or Mora free pizza this weekend

You may also love

Some Dublin cinemas could be reopening early

Dublin Fire Brigade warn against campfires and BBQs as heatwave to continue

The 2020 Women's Mini Marathon has officially been cancelled

Details of Dublin Digital Pride announced

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.