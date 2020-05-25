Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

By James Fenton

May 25, 2020 at 2:40pm

Share:

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during a visit to the Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson has said.

Photos and videos emerged yesterday evening of someone who appeared to be Leo Varadkar socialising in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matthew Barrett and two other people.

Current guidelines state that people are allowed to meet up in groups of up to four as long as they stay within a 5km from their homes and that a two-metre distance is kept from those who aren't from the same household. In a statement issued today, it was confirmed that Varadkar, who usually resides in nearby Castleknock, is currently staying in on the Farmleigh Estate in the Phoenix Park.

The statement says that 'The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance. He was within 5km of the Steward's Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

It is added that Varadkar is paying a nightly fee to stay at Steward's Lodge and he has been there for the 'last few weeks as it has secure office and video conferencing facilities, which allows him to work from home.'

Share:

Latest articles

The glorious spud: simple and delicious potato dishes

Spain to welcome Irish tourists from July

Starbucks announces that a number of stores will be reopening from today

Dubliner receives thousands of birthday cards after Robbie Keane's call-out

You may also love

Spain to welcome Irish tourists from July

RHA encouraging public to 'support artists today so that we have art tomorrow'

The decision date for phase 2 of the roadmap has been confirmed

Diverted bus routes and pedestrianisation included in Dublin City Council's Covid-19 mobility plan

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.