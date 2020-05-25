Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during Phoenix Park visit yesterday

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was 'in line with public health guidance' during a visit to the Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson has said.

Photos and videos emerged yesterday evening of someone who appeared to be Leo Varadkar socialising in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matthew Barrett and two other people.

Current guidelines state that people are allowed to meet up in groups of up to four as long as they stay within a 5km from their homes and that a two-metre distance is kept from those who aren't from the same household. In a statement issued today, it was confirmed that Varadkar, who usually resides in nearby Castleknock, is currently staying in on the Farmleigh Estate in the Phoenix Park.

The statement says that 'The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance. He was within 5km of the Steward's Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

It is added that Varadkar is paying a nightly fee to stay at Steward's Lodge and he has been there for the 'last few weeks as it has secure office and video conferencing facilities, which allows him to work from home.'