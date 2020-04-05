Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Leo Varadkar returns to medicine and joins frontline's fight against Covid-19

By Darragh Murphy

April 5, 2020 at 6:28pm

Share:

Leo Varadkar has returned to medicine and will join the frontline's fight against Covid-19.

Varadkar has re-registered as a doctor according to reports from The Irish Times and The Irish Sun, and will work a session a week to offer his assistance in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Prior to his political career, Varadkar served as a doctor for seven years after studying medicine at Trinity College Dublin.

And An Taoiseach has now decided to return to medicine and, according to the Times report, he will assist in phone assessments of patients.

Having earned much praise for his conduct throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Varadkar recently said that we won't know until the end of next week if the current Government measures have assisted Ireland's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

He said: "We will have a better idea, towards the end of next week, as to how we’re getting on because we know then whether the most recent restrictions are making a difference."

Saturday night's update from the Department of Health revealed 17 more deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland while the number of confirmed cases had risen to 4,604.

READ NEXT - Leo Varadkar shares letters sent to him by young children

Share:

Latest articles

Parent support for working at home, how to achieve the balance

You can now take part in a virtual Harry Potter escape room

WATCH: Gardai band members stop for an impromptu trad session

10 of the most underrated Friends episodes to watch today

You may also love

Dublin man running backyard marathon in his tiny garden for charity

No, there isn't a strict ban on alcohol coming into effect today

Penneys pause plans for Dundrum expansion

Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy