Leo Varadkar returns to medicine and joins frontline's fight against Covid-19

Leo Varadkar has returned to medicine and will join the frontline's fight against Covid-19.

Varadkar has re-registered as a doctor according to reports from The Irish Times and The Irish Sun, and will work a session a week to offer his assistance in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Prior to his political career, Varadkar served as a doctor for seven years after studying medicine at Trinity College Dublin.

And An Taoiseach has now decided to return to medicine and, according to the Times report, he will assist in phone assessments of patients.

Having earned much praise for his conduct throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Varadkar recently said that we won't know until the end of next week if the current Government measures have assisted Ireland's fight against the spread of coronavirus.

He said: "We will have a better idea, towards the end of next week, as to how we’re getting on because we know then whether the most recent restrictions are making a difference."

Saturday night's update from the Department of Health revealed 17 more deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland while the number of confirmed cases had risen to 4,604.

