Citywest Hotel to be used as isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19

The HSE has announced that Dublin's Citywest Hotel will be used as an isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19.

Speaking this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that the Citywest Hotel will be the first of a number of isolation locations that will be rolled out around the country. 750 beds at the Dublin facility will be used by people who have tested positive for Covid-19, don't require hospitalisation and are unable to self-isolate at home. Those who need to use the facility will be referred by GPs.

Health Minister says that Citywest and other facilities coming available is 'progress', adding that 'this provides us with hundreds of isolation rooms & step down facilities. We will do whatever it takes to support our people and keep them well at this tough time.'

Some progress - we have secured Citywest Hotel for the use of our health service during #coronavirus #Covid19 pandemic. This provides us with hundreds of isolation rooms & step down facilities. We will do whatever it takes to support our people & keep them well at this tough time — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 29, 2020

When questioned about when Ireland will reach its peak for Covid-19 cases, the HSE's Dr Anne O'Connor said: "We don’t know when the peak will be but mid-April is what we are planning for," adding "a peak will come and go, but we will continue to be very busy with a large number of people availing of our services."

A shipment of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is expected to arrive in Dublin from China later today.

