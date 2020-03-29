Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Citywest Hotel to be used as isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19

Citywest Hotel to be used as isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19

By James Fenton

March 29, 2020 at 12:00pm

Share:

The HSE has announced that Dublin's Citywest Hotel will be used as an isolation and step-down facility for people with Covid-19.

Speaking this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that the Citywest Hotel will be the first of a number of isolation locations that will be rolled out around the country. 750 beds at the Dublin facility will be used by people who have tested positive for Covid-19, don't require hospitalisation and are unable to self-isolate at home. Those who need to use the facility will be referred by GPs.

Health Minister says that Citywest and other facilities coming available is 'progress', adding that 'this provides us with hundreds of isolation rooms & step down facilities. We will do whatever it takes to support our people and keep them well at this tough time.'

When questioned about when Ireland will reach its peak for Covid-19 cases, the HSE's Dr Anne O'Connor said: "We don’t know when the peak will be but mid-April is what we are planning for," adding "a peak will come and go, but we will continue to be very busy with a large number of people availing of our services."

A shipment of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is expected to arrive in Dublin from China later today.

READ NEXT: Over half a million people have used this Irishman's '2km from home' tool since Saturday

 

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Robbie Keane picks a team of Irish players based entirely on puns

PICS: The Aviva Stadium lights up in the colours of the HSE

Over half a million people have used this Irishman's '2km from home' tool since this morning

JyellowL gives us his ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You may also love

PICS: The Aviva Stadium lights up in the colours of the HSE

Dublin girl uses confirmation money to buy treats for her local garda station

Irish people ordered to stay at home with only a few specific exemptions

Dublin's Pride parade has been postponed with a new date announced

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy