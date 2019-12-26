Leo Varadkar went for a Christmas dip at the Forty Foot

It's a special Christmas tradition that many Dubs hold dear to their hearts. And if you were one of the brave souls who went for a dip at the Forty Foot at Sandycove, Dublin, then you may have noticed a familiar face.

Because An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was joining in on all the festive fun with his partner Matthew Barret.

He could be seen smiling as he took the plunge with his partner for the third year in a row.

He noted that it was a very nice start to the day and also detailed how he planned on visiting public sector staff who were working Christmas Day.

But the Taoiseach wasn't the only one braving the cold and diving into freezing cold waters.

Dozens took to the water in Sandycove while others went for a dip in beaches around Dublin such as Portmarnock Beach as well as spots around the country such as Dunmore East and Tramore in Co Waterford, Lahinch in Co Clare and Donaghadee in Co Down.

Many joined in to raise money for charities such as Focus Ireland and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

According to RTÉ, there were a record number of festive dips taking place this year. It looks like this tradition ain't going nowhere.