'Life changing' €1 millon lotto ticket sold in Ballyfermot

The lucky Londis have admitted they feel 'very famous' after selling the winning ticket.

The Londis, which is located on Ballyfermot Road in Drumfin, Dublin 10 was revealed yesterday (10th) as the selling location of the winning ticket in Sunday's Daily Millions draw. The golden ticket was sold just in time, on the day of the draw.

It's not the first time a pot of gold has been uncovered at this lucky spot - a a Christmas Countdown scratch card worth €100,000 was sold from the same shop on November 23 last year.

Following the win announcement, assistant manager Sonny Butt said:

We’re a local store embedded in the community. This is our second big win for the shop. We sold a scratch card worth €100,000 just before Christmas so our customers are very excited. We feel very famous in here at the moment with all the media attention!

Sandra Carrick, who's worked at the shop since it opened in 2007 added that the win was a huge boost for the local community.

I’ve been here in this store since day one. I’d know all the customers personally and really hope it’s one of our regulars who’ve won and that the money is going back into our community here. 'The win has really given us a boost and lifted staff morale. We wish the winner the very best of luck and hope they spend it wisely, she said.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has been in touch with the Lotto claims department and is arranging to collect their prize.

