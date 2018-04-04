News

There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now

No weekend plans? This is definitely worth a visit...

Poster1

Throughout the years, we've heard quite a lot about the great men who helped change Ireland for the better over time.

But what about the many wonderful women? - That is exactly what the 'What's She Doing Here?' exhibition aims to address.

Taking place in the Little Museum of Dublin, 'What's She Doing Here?' salutes many of the great women who have shaped Ireland into the country it is today, including Eileen Gray and Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington.

It's also dedicated to the women of today's generation who fight sexist attitudes in order to progress in industries that have always been dominated primarily by men.

At the exhibition you'll see photographs of women at work by photographer Beta Bajgartova (you can check out her work here), as well as films and audio recordings.

There's also a giant Post-it note which invites guests to keep the conversation of equality, and what it means in our country today, going.

Speaking ahead of the launch last week, Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said the exhibition is a "fitting tribute" to the women who have helped shape the country, and to the women today who fight for gender equality.

She added: "I would encourage people to go visit the exhibition and view the beautiful photographs and illustrations depicting the strong women of Ireland past and present."

The exhibition began on 31 March, and will run until Sunday 10 June. For more information head over to the Little Museum of Dublin's website.

READ MORE: McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

whats on in dublin what to do this weekend in dublin exhibitions in dublin
Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
This New Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge Has Certainly Divided Opinion
This New Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge Has Certainly Divided Opinion
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
News

McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
Dublin

VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
News

Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Dublin

These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin