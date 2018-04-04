There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now

No weekend plans? This is definitely worth a visit...

Throughout the years, we've heard quite a lot about the great men who helped change Ireland for the better over time.

But what about the many wonderful women? - That is exactly what the 'What's She Doing Here?' exhibition aims to address.

Taking place in the Little Museum of Dublin, 'What's She Doing Here?' salutes many of the great women who have shaped Ireland into the country it is today, including Eileen Gray and Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington.

It's also dedicated to the women of today's generation who fight sexist attitudes in order to progress in industries that have always been dominated primarily by men.

A post shared by TheLittleMuseumOfDublin (@littlemuseumofdublin) on Apr 4, 2018 at 3:25am PDT

At the exhibition you'll see photographs of women at work by photographer Beta Bajgartova (you can check out her work here), as well as films and audio recordings.

There's also a giant Post-it note which invites guests to keep the conversation of equality, and what it means in our country today, going.

Speaking ahead of the launch last week, Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said the exhibition is a "fitting tribute" to the women who have helped shape the country, and to the women today who fight for gender equality.

She added: "I would encourage people to go visit the exhibition and view the beautiful photographs and illustrations depicting the strong women of Ireland past and present."

The exhibition began on 31 March, and will run until Sunday 10 June. For more information head over to the Little Museum of Dublin's website.

