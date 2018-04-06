News

McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident

He is a 25-year-old from Dalkey.

A second Dublin fighter has been charged after an outburst in New York containing Conor McGregor and his entourage. 

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an attack carrying several UFC fighters.

Conor McGregor was filmed throwing barricades at the UFC event in New York after being stripped of his Lightweight title. 

Later on that night, UFC boss Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor.

Now, Irish Sports website, Balls.ie, is reporting that a second Irishman has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal mischief. 

Cian Cowley, from Dalkey will appear in court today along with McGregor after the attack on the bus. 

He is a MMA fighter with a professional fight record of 0 wins, 1 loss and 0 draws.

His first professional fight was against David Khalsa where he was forced into Submission in the Round 1 - 2:40.

Two fighters on the bus were injured and have been forced to pull out of their respective fights on Saturday after their window was smashed. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

