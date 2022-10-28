Live Crib at the Mansion House cancelled for first time in almost 30 years

The live crib won't go ahead this December.

If you were planning on visiting the live crib in Dublin this Christmas then we've got some bad news.

Dublin County Council has agreed not to go ahead with the live crib for the first time in 27 years. The life-size stable had sheep, donkeys, and goats.

Families visited the Mansion House's live crib every December, but Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy believes it's time for a change.

The removal of the live crib was approved by DCC’s Protocol Committee.

The crib used to run for the month of December, but will no longer go ahead this year. Families will certainly be disappointed by the move, but many have welcomed the news with open arms.

The festive stable on Dawson Street may not be a part of the Christmas experience this year, but the Lord Mayor promised to introduce new traditions.

Speaking to The Independent, a DCC spokesperson said;

"The effects of Covid on how we approach events mean that the scene must now be viewed from behind a Perspex barrier. The Lord Mayor wants to create a new experience that will allow children to be part of the scene rather than just looking at it,” a council spokeswoman said.

"It will include a Nativity scene. It'll allow everyone to feel like they are part of a Christmas in 1715 when the Mansion House was first purchased.”

The live crib was a Christmas tradition loved by many families. Are you sad to see it go or is it about time we made way for new traditions?