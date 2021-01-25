Close

Locals are "livid" after discovery of illegal shebeen in Swords

By James Fenton

January 25, 2021 at 3:12pm

People in Swords are said to be "livid" after Gardaí discovered an illegal shebeen operating in the area on Saturday night.

Gardaí issued a statement on Sunday which confirmed that '"as part of Operation Navigation, a private premises was searched under warrant by local Gardaí and ASU shortly after 10pm on Saturday, 23rd January, 2021. During the search, Gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.'

A number of people were present at the shebeen and Fingal TD Louise O'Reilly has reacted to the news by saying that locals are "absolutely livid."

She told FM104 that "people shouldn't be going outside their 5km, they shouldn't be going to shebeens, they shouldn't be gathering.Every person that contacted me yesterday was absolutely furious. They were saying things like "I haven't hugged my mam since last March."'

The Sinn Féin TD added that those who are running illegal shebeens are "putting their communities at risk, their neighbours don't want it, their families don't want it and people should cop on to themselves."

As of yet, no arrests have been made in relation to Saturday night's discovery but a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

