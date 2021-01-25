Close

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

By James Fenton

January 25, 2021 at 11:45am

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has raised the possibility of tough sanctions for holidaymakers as travel restrictions are set to be tightened.

The Government is meeting this week to finalise a decision on the expected extension of current Level 5 measures that are due to expire on January 31. Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Eamon Ryan outlined a number of measures that could be put in place in order to discourage people from taking journeys that are not deemed essential.

He said that among these is the possibility of holidaymakers being stopped by Gardaí on the way to the airport and that "we’re going to go further today and tomorrow, as a Government, in saying at the airport, you cannot fly, you are in fact subject to a fine."

He added that "this is not an essential journey. We will be introducing much stricter sanctions on the 5km rule to stop people flying.”

On the subject of cross-border travel between the Republic and Northern Ireland, Minister Ryan said that "we need to significantly increase our surveillance.”

An announcement on an extension of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions is expected later this week.

