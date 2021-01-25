"Close to Easter" before most children return to school

It could be "close to Easter" before most children return to in-classroom learning as the Government prepares to make a decision on an extended lockdown.

The Irish Times today quotes a Government source as saying that "most children will not be back in school next month and may not return to the classroom until close to Easter." This comes just two days after An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on RTÉ Radio One that "not all of the students would be back in school by mid-March" and that schools will likely be reopened in a phased process.

A decision is also due this week on this year's Leaving Cert with the Department of Education set to discuss contingency plans for the exams.

Easter this year falls on Sunday, April 4 and the school Easter break is due to take place between March 29 and April 9. Schools have been closed since December as Ireland continues to deal with a third wave of Covid-19.

Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss extending Level 5 restrictions which are due to expire on January 31.

