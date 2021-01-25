Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

"Close to Easter" before most children return to school

By James Fenton

January 25, 2021 at 9:37am

Share:

It could be "close to Easter" before most children return to in-classroom learning as the Government prepares to make a decision on an extended lockdown.

The Irish Times today quotes a Government source as saying that "most children will not be back in school next month and may not return to the classroom until close to Easter." This comes just two days after An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on RTÉ Radio One that "not all of the students would be back in school by mid-March" and that schools will likely be reopened in a phased process.

A decision is also due this week on this year's Leaving Cert with the Department of Education set to discuss contingency plans for the exams.

Easter this year falls on Sunday, April 4 and the school Easter break is due to take place between March 29 and April 9. Schools have been closed since December as Ireland continues to deal with a third wave of Covid-19.

Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss extending Level 5 restrictions which are due to expire on January 31.

READ NEXT: Gardaí discover illegal Shebeen in North Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

PICS: Dublin restaurant 777 shares first look at gorgeous new beer garden

Gardaí discover illegal Shebeen in North Dublin

One of the funniest movies of the last decade is finally available on Netflix

You may also love

Tougher sanctions to see holidaymakers potentially fined on way to airport

Gardaí discover illegal Shebeen in North Dublin

Taoiseach: Not all students will be back in school by mid-March

Dublin Deliveroo drivers to go on strike this evening

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.