News

One Of Last Night's Winning Euromillions Tickets Was Sold In This Part Of Dublin

"A lovely amount with Christmas just around the corner"

Euromillions

Dubliners are being urged to check their Euromillions tickets after it was revealed one of the 10 Raffle prize winners bought their ticket here.

The Raffle prize of €1million will be shared by 10 lucky winners around the country.

The ticket was bought in in S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue in Killester – so get checking your numbers if that’s where you bought yours.

A National Lottery spokeswoman said, “The EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of €1 million was shared amongst ten of our players in order to spread the luck around and share the dream!

“Whilst last night’s mega jackpot of €70 million was not won, ten of our players are very happy today.

"As well as €100,000 from the special Ireland Only Raffle they also win the regular €5,000 raffle prize so they will collect cheques each of €1,005,000. A lovely amount with Christmas just around the corner.”

Sadly nobody won last night’s Euromillions jackpot of €72,210,652 but it's worth checking to see if you picked up any of the smaller prizes.

The winning numbers were 5, 18, 21, 31 and 35 and the bonus numbers were 6 and 9.

READ MORE: PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident
These Are The Three Ways Burglars Are Getting Into Your Home
These Are The Three Ways Burglars Are Getting Into Your Home
PIC: You'll Be Happy You Weren't On This Luas Journey This Week
PIC: You'll Be Happy You Weren't On This Luas Journey This Week
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
PICS: White Moose Cafe Founder Shares Aftermath Of Violent Attack On Him At Merchants Quay
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
News

PIC: This 'Room' For Rent In Dublin Is The Worst Thing We've Seen Today
This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside
Lifestyle

This €1.9 Million Ranelagh Home Is The Absolute Dream On The Inside
David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
What's On

David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday
5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight
Food and Drink

5 Beaut Bars You Need To Check Out In Dublin Tonight

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
Sport

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group