One Of Last Night's Winning Euromillions Tickets Was Sold In This Part Of Dublin

Dubliners are being urged to check their Euromillions tickets after it was revealed one of the 10 Raffle prize winners bought their ticket here.

The Raffle prize of €1million will be shared by 10 lucky winners around the country.

The ticket was bought in in S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue in Killester – so get checking your numbers if that’s where you bought yours.

A National Lottery spokeswoman said, “The EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of €1 million was shared amongst ten of our players in order to spread the luck around and share the dream!

“Whilst last night’s mega jackpot of €70 million was not won, ten of our players are very happy today.

"As well as €100,000 from the special Ireland Only Raffle they also win the regular €5,000 raffle prize so they will collect cheques each of €1,005,000. A lovely amount with Christmas just around the corner.”

Sadly nobody won last night’s Euromillions jackpot of €72,210,652 but it's worth checking to see if you picked up any of the smaller prizes.

The winning numbers were 5, 18, 21, 31 and 35 and the bonus numbers were 6 and 9.

