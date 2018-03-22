Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately

Some commuters have been forced to step out onto busy roads in order to get off the Luas

The Luas hasn't exactly been in everybody's good books lately, but to be fair, after considering the latest problem reported by commuters, we can definitely understand why.

There have been a number of reports that the Luas doors have been opening on the wrong side of the road.

As a result, in some cases passengers have had to step out onto busy roads, over unsafe gaps, or have actually missed their stop after failing to realise that the doors were opened on the opposite side.

I was on a @Luas today at Harcourt, when the doors opened on both sides. Is this something new, seems a bit dangerous to me. The platform on the odeon side didn't look safe, both height & gap. @RailUsersIe — Brendan McNally (@SubmergedZero) March 14, 2018

The Luas Twitter account later responded to the above tweet saying: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will investigate."

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will investigate. — Luas (@Luas) March 15, 2018

According to 98fm , Anne Graham of the National Transport Authority said that the doors opening on the wrong side of the Luas is of concern.

"Obviously that is of concern, and of concern to Transdev as well."

She added: "As far as we know there is only once incidence of that," however, there has been more than one report of the problem from commuters via Twitter in the past couple of weeks.

A new low @Luas making us get out the doors on the wrong side at Harcourt. Real safe stepping out onto the street 👍 — Robert Stone (@RStone1988) March 21, 2018

Just saw a woman frantically pressing the door button on the luas wondering why it wouldn't open (we were at a red light) and when we pulled up to the stop, it was the doors on the other side that opened. Long story short - She missed her stop — Olivia Fahy (@Toxicolly) December 21, 2017

@Luas the doors opened on the wrong side in Harcourt St this morning. #danger — Mark Byrne (@markb2004) March 21, 2018

