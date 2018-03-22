News

Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately

Some commuters have been forced to step out onto busy roads in order to get off the Luas

Luas

The Luas hasn't exactly been in everybody's good books lately, but to be fair, after considering the latest problem reported by commuters, we can definitely understand why.

There have been a number of reports that the Luas doors have been opening on the wrong side of the road.

As a result, in some cases passengers have had to step out onto busy roads, over unsafe gaps, or have actually missed their stop after failing to realise that the doors were opened on the opposite side. 

The Luas Twitter account later responded to the above tweet saying: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will investigate."

According to 98fm, Anne Graham of the National Transport Authority said that the doors opening on the wrong side of the Luas is of concern.

"Obviously that is of concern, and of concern to Transdev as well."

She added: "As far as we know there is only once incidence of that," however, there has been more than one report of the problem from commuters via Twitter in the past couple of weeks.

Luas luas cross city Dublin
Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

