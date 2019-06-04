Luas Operator Reveals Frightening Footage Of Close Calls

Have you ever had a near-detrimental accident with a Luas tram?

Luas operator Transdev has released CCTV footage of some very close calls to remind motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to be aware when navigating the city.

On their official Twitter account, Luas wrote, “Seconds could change your life. Luas reminds all motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to be aware of surroundings at all times. ALWAYS look left and right and NEVER break a red light.”

Seconds could change your life. Luas reminds all motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to be aware of surroundings at all times. ALWAYS look left and right and NEVER break a red light https://t.co/9Ph2An9SOx #LuasSafety https://t.co/gEnPFa7LoS — Luas (@Luas) June 4, 2019

The footage shows unnerving scenes of people walking out in front of trams, cyclists flying out in front of moving trams and drivers colliding with trams.

A spokesperson for Transdev said, “Luas trams travel on a fixed track; trams cannot swerve, trams take time to break and stop, and coming into contact with a tram can result in a serious injury or fatality.”

Meanwhile, Seamus Egan, Managing Director of Transdev, said, “People have become familiar with Luas, and with familiarity sometimes comes complacency.

“Motorists, who often visibly speed up to cross a road junction as opposed to slowing down, need to be more mindful of the potential consequences of their actions.

“Not only is the motorist gambling with his or her life and the lives of others, a collision with a tram results in significant delays to, or curtailment of service for Luas customers. When a collision with a tram does occur, Luas passengers are left waiting for the emergency services to deal with the incident before the all-clear can be given for the Luas service to resume.”