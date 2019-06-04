د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

Luas Operator Reveals Frightening Footage Of Close Calls

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Have you ever had a near-detrimental accident with a Luas tram?

Luas operator Transdev has released CCTV footage of some very close calls to remind motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to be aware when navigating the city.

On their official Twitter account, Luas wrote, “Seconds could change your life. Luas reminds all motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to be aware of surroundings at all times. ALWAYS look left and right and NEVER break a red light.”

The footage shows unnerving scenes of people walking out in front of trams, cyclists flying out in front of moving trams and drivers colliding with trams.

A spokesperson for Transdev said, “Luas trams travel on a fixed track; trams cannot swerve, trams take time to break and stop, and coming into contact with a tram can result in a serious injury or fatality.”

Meanwhile, Seamus Egan, Managing Director of Transdev, said, “People have become familiar with Luas, and with familiarity sometimes comes complacency.

“Motorists, who often visibly speed up to cross a road junction as opposed to slowing down, need to be more mindful of the potential consequences of their actions.

“Not only is the motorist gambling with his or her life and the lives of others, a collision with a tram results in significant delays to, or curtailment of service for Luas customers. When a collision with a tram does occur, Luas passengers are left waiting for the emergency services to deal with the incident before the all-clear can be given for the Luas service to resume.”

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK