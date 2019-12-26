Mad scenes as doors open for the Brown Thomas sale this morning

As some people woke this morning, they had one question on the brain: 'what unreal bargains am I going to get myself today?' And many people will jump straight to the Brown Thomas sale.

Well, these people did anyway.

Every year, there seem to be mad scenes in town and in shopping centres around the country as retailers announced irresistible offers and slash their prices. And clearly, the sale at Brown Thomas is set to be epic this year as people were spotted piling through the doors as soon as they opened this morning.

One Twitter user posted a video of the scene with the caption, "9am at Brown Thomas."

9am at Brown Thomas pic.twitter.com/T1lfPb8CmN — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) December 26, 2019

People can be seen cramming through the shop's front doors as soon as they open to get their hands on sale items before anyone else does.

And it has certainly started a conversation on Twitter...

One person replied to the tweet, writing, "Celtic tiger truly back so... honestly, people running in, the store was only closed for 24 hours. I really despair at society’s behaviour at times."

Celtic tiger truly back so... honestly people running in, store was only closed for 24 hours. I really despair at society’s behaviour at times. — Tony mary (@Tonymary46) December 26, 2019

Another wrote, "The true spirit of Christmas right here ?"

Meanwhile, some were quick to jump to the defence of the shoppers, with one Twitter user writing, People go to sales shock! It’s St Stephen’s day and Twitter is already so judgey. Put your high horses back in their respective boxes and get back to enjoying your own day off in a manner that’s nobody else’s business. ❤️"

People go to sales shock!

It’s St Stephen’s day and Twitter is already do judgey. Put your high horses back in their respective boxes and get back to enjoying your own day off in a manner that’s nobody else’s business. ❤️ — Paul K (@pkel) December 26, 2019

Well, he has a point. Either way, I don't know if there's any sale that epic to make me brave that madness, although I salute everyone who did.