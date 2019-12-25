Hilarious Dublin priest leaves Christmas Eve mass on electric scooter

It was like a 2019 episode of Father Ted.

One Dublin priest treated his congregation to a rather memorable mass on Christmas Eve this year.

Closing out the Christmas Eve mass on Tuesday evening, Father Peter O'Connor gave the packed out church a ceremony to remember by leaving via the unusual method of electric scooter.

Father Peter O'Connor announced that he wanted to try out the gift that Santa Claus delivered to him a day early and sped off on his scooter to a raucous reception, with the kids particularly enjoying the show.

The below footage, which shows just how much of a kick the Ballyroan parish locals got out of it, was captured by Doug Leddin and it has since been shared thousands of times on social media.

Comedian PJ Gallagher responded to the tweet by asking: "What church in Ireland is that busy?!" which was a very valid question, to be fair.

Doug Leddin replied: "Ballyroan! Was mayhem! Great Craic... was like the Ryan Tubridy Show of masses."

READ NEXT - Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin donate €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to children