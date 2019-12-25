Hilarious Dublin priest leaves Christmas Eve mass on electric scooter

It was like a 2019 episode of Father Ted.
One Dublin priest treated his congregation to a rather memorable mass on Christmas Eve this year.
Closing out the Christmas Eve mass on Tuesday evening, Father Peter O'Connor gave the packed out church a ceremony to remember by leaving via the unusual method of electric scooter.
Father Peter O'Connor announced that he wanted to try out the gift that Santa Claus delivered to him a day early and sped off on his scooter to a raucous reception, with the kids particularly enjoying the show.
The below footage, which shows just how much of a kick the Ballyroan parish locals got out of it, was captured by Doug Leddin and it has since been shared thousands of times on social media.
My priest is gas! #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/q3Yeg2EvvY
— Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) December 24, 2019
Comedian PJ Gallagher responded to the tweet by asking: "What church in Ireland is that busy?!" which was a very valid question, to be fair.
Doug Leddin replied: "Ballyroan! Was mayhem! Great Craic... was like the Ryan Tubridy Show of masses."
